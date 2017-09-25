24-year-old pregnant woman killed by wrong-way driver who fled scene

ST. LOUIS -- (KMOV.com) A grieving mother is begging for the suspect in a hit and run accident to turn himself after it ended in the death of her daughter.

Brittany Vales, 24, was killed Friday night when police say a car drove into the wrong lane on North Broadway at Bellefontaine Cemetery smashing into her car.

“My daughter was a beautiful person, she was pregnant, we just moved her into her new apartment downtown not even two weeks ago,” said Cynthia Hampton through tears talking about her daughter’s death.

Hampton was driving her daughter back from a job interview Friday with two others in the car. Just before 6:00 Friday evening a black Jeep Cherokee swerved into the southbound lane, and Hampton did everything she could to avoid the incoming car.

“There was a car in front of him he tried to go around of the car and lost control of the car and was coming straight towards me, I was trying to turn to get out of his way,” said Hampton.

Her 24-year-old daughter was thrown from the car and died on the scene. Hampton and the two others were also seriously injured.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee also hit another car. Police say that driver got into another vehicle and took off. There is no description of the man who fled the scene or the car he took off in.

But this mother has a message for him or anyone who knows him.

“I want you to turn yourself in because you killed my baby for nothing. She was a good person she was a good young woman and she was pregnant and was going to start her whole live and you took that away from her.”

Hampton first thought the suspect was being chase by fleeing from police because he was going so fast but a spokesperson for St. Louis Police Department said they were not chasing the car. Investigators so far have not had luck finding any surveillance video.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.