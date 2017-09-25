Interstate 55 SB closed past Route Z due to single-car crash

Officials say Interstate 55 SB is closed past Route Z due to a single-car crash Monday night.

Police say they attempted to pull over a man around 8:30 p.m. for speeding when he refused to stop and lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle crashed and hit a highway bluff.

The condition of the man has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

