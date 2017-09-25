Police officer, driver both taken to hospital after Creve Coeur crash

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Creve Coeur police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital Monday after a three-car crash.

Just after 5 p.m., the officer responded to a call about a separate crash at Lindbergh and Baur Boulevards.

Police say the officer’s vehicle had lights and sirens active as the officer drove to the scene. En route, the police cruiser was involved in a crash with two other vehicles at Olive Boulevard and Old Olive West.

One of the civilian drivers was uninjured, but the other one and the officer were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Missouri Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

