Protesters march in downtown St. Louis, gather at Police Headquarters

Protesters marched down Market and 16th St. in downtown St. Louis Monday evening. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Protesters gathered outside St. Louis Police Headquarters and began chanting Monday night.

The march began at Market and 16th Streets in downtown St. Louis, as hundreds of protesters walked arm-in-arm. Most had blue tape over their mouths and the entire crowd walked silently.

Many wore shirts emblazoned with “Silence is Violence”.

When the crowd arrived at the police station, they roved the tape and began chanting.

Protesters first chanted "Anthony Lamar Smith" in unison as they stood outside the main entrance. They later chanted "Whose Streets? Our Streets," and "I know that we will win."

This is the third week of ongoing protests in response to the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.