Special counsel will review allegations of wrongdoing in 2011 Anthony Smith civil suit

Missouri's Attorney General announced an independent counsel will investigate the "alleged wrongdoing" accused of the former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster and the city of St. Louis during a civil suit over the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Current Attorney General Josh Hawley made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Hawley's office said Smith's family lawyer, Albert Watkins, wrote a letter to the attorney general's office alleging that evidence was withheld by both the city of St. Louis and officials within Koster's administration. Watkins letter was sent on Sept. 18, days after former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockely was acquitted for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Smith.

After reviewing the allegations, Hawley will appoint an independent counsel to investigate the allegations. Hawley's office said the counsel specializes in legal ethics and government wrongdoing.

The counsel will have full access to files and personnel during their review of the alleged wrongdoing, which potentially occurred between 2013 and 2016.

