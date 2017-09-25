Texas Roadhouse to donate 100 percent of nationwide profits Sept. 27

More than 500 Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide will donate 100 percent of profits to the American Red Cross and other local organizations to help communities affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The restaurants will donate all profits made Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Local locations participating include restaurants in O'Fallon, Kirkwood, Arnold, Ballwin, St. Charles, Shiloh and Edwardsville.

Texas Roadhouse locations in Texas and Florida also provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders after the devastating storms.

