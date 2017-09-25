Fourth person charged in death of teen whose body was burned

HOUSTON, Mo. (AP) - A fourth person has been charged in the death of a teenager whose burned body was found in southern Missouri.

Twenty-five-year-old James Grigsby, of Houston, Missouri, was charged Monday with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of 17-year-old Joseph Steinfeld. Grigsby is being held without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Two women and 18-year-old Andrew Vrba were charged earlier with first-degree murder and other charges. Investigators found burned human remains last week in a burn pile near the mobile home of one of the women and in a bag inside a chicken coop.

The women told authorities that Vrba gouged out Steinfeld's eyes, stabbed him in his genitals and bragged about the killing. Steinfeld's family had reported him missing.

