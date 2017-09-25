St. Louis libraries offer online high school diplomas

More than 90,000 adults in the St. Louis area do not have a high school degree. The St. Louis County Library (SLCL) and St. Louis Public Library (SLPL) are teaming up to change that.

SLCL and SLPL will offer a new online high school diploma program to area residents. The program will be in effect Oct. 2.

The Career Online High School (COHS) offers learners age 25 and older a second chance to earn their high school diploma, along with a career certificate. The goal of the program is to open the door for new job opportunities. The COHS aims to improve the economic outlook and earning potential for residents of the St. Louis community.

Both library districts will offer a limited number of COHS scholarships to qualified adults.

Once enrolled in the program, COHS pairs each student with an online academic learning coach, who provides the student with a career path, offers guidance, evaluates performance and connects the student to the necessary resources for learning. Students will be given up to 18 months to complete the program.

The career certificate students will earn is available for one of eight fields, such as childcare and education, food and hospitality or office management. Students will also learn about business writing, workplace etiquette and will also create cover letters and resumes.

If you are interested in applying to the program, click here.

