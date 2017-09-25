Businesses damaged during unrest can apply for forgivable loans through the city

The St. Louis Development Corporation, which is the city's economic development extension, is offering forgivable loans to businesses who suffered damages during the unrest following the Jason Stockley verdict.

Several businesses in the Central West End, The Loop, and in downtown St. Louis said they experienced damages to their businesses where the unrest occurred.

Last Thursday, the group approved the loan program. Businesses who endured damages can apply up to $1500 in forgivable loans through the program.

The loans will be funded through the corporation's fee income, and will also be in conjunction with the Recovery St. Louis group, which was established following the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri.

