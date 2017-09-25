Woman cut across face at church during argument

Police are investigating an assault that happened in Hopewell Church on N. Taylor Ave. Sunday evening.

The victim, a 21-year-old female, was cut across the face with an unknown sharp object. The victim and the suspect, who know each other, were arguing inside the church when the suspect cut the victim's face.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed as in stable condition, and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved