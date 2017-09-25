Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend with butter knife gets suspended sentence

LONDON (AP) - An Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend with a bread knife will be able to avoid prison after receiving a suspended sentence.

Lavinia Woodward was given a 10-month suspended sentence.

Oxford Crown Court Judge Ian Pringle told the 24-year old Woodward on Monday there were many "mitigating" factors including her genuine remorse that allowed him to suspend her sentence.

He also said she suffered from a personality disorder, a severe eating disorder and dependence on alcohol and drugs.

The judge credited her with being "determined" to get rid of her drug and alcohol addictions.

She had pleaded guilty earlier to "unlawful wounding," which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

