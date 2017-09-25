Police: subject barricaded in Affton area - KMOV.com

Police: subject barricaded in Affton area

St. Louis County Police reported the Affton Southwest Precinct received a call for police about an armed/barricaded subject near Valmeyer Drive and Mattis Road Monday morning.

St. Louis County Police said they are sending additional resources for assistance.

Further information has not been given at this time.

