Cahokia police looking to identify Regions Bank robber

The Cahokia Police Department (CPD) is asking for public help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

The Cahokia Branch of Regions Bank, located at 900 Upper Cahokia Road, was robbed around 11:43 a.m. Saturday. According to CrimeStoppers, at that time, the subject walked into the bank and approached the teller window. He showed the teller a handful of envelopes and asked the teller to fill them with money.

The teller complied with the demands and filled the envelopes with money. Before leaving, the suspect told the teller to not say anything to anyone or look around for help.

According to bank employees, the subject calmly walked out of the building and then started running once he was outside. No weapons were shown or mentioned during the robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1-866-371-8477.

