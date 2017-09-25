Precautionary boil advisory issued for portion of Wentzville Monday (Credit: City of Wentzville)

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Wentzville issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers east of Highway Z and south of Interstate 70 Monday morning.

The advisory was put in place around 8:45 a.m. due to a low-pressure event that occurred following a malfunction at PWSD2’s water tower on Highway N.

Customers in the impacted area are under the advisory pending test results to ensure the water is safe to drink. Signs are being installed and a WIND message will be sent to affected customers.

