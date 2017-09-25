Man barricades self inside Arnold home

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man barricaded himself inside a home in the north end of Arnold Monday morning.

Some homes off of Old Route 141 have been evacuated as a negotiator attempts to talk to the barricaded man. The Jefferson County SWAT team is currently on standby as the situation develops.

Officials said the man barricaded himself in the home after a federal agency came to the area as part of an investigation.

Other details regarding the situation and barricaded suspect have not been released.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more details are known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved