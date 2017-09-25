Laclede Gas gets fresh look, rebranding as Spire

The main change that comes with the rebranding is the look of the company. Vehicles, bill envelopes and employee uniforms will now sport orange. (Credit: KMOV)

If you noticed some changes in your most recent bill from Laclede Gas, you are not alone. The company has rebranded itself as Spire.

The company will remain basically the same, just bigger and with a new look. The change comes after Laclede Gas acquired a couple other utilities, and this rebranding puts everyone under the same umbrella of Spire.

The most noticeable change will be the workers and vehicles. You will see the same employees, but they will now be dressed in orange. The company's vehicles will also sport the orange Spire logo.

A spokesperson for the company said the rebranding does not mean rates will change, at least not right away. You will also still be able to pay your bill online, but on a new website. Your account number will stay the same.

Spire has utilities across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. It is the nation's fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company with more than 3,300 employees.

Laclede Gas was founded in 1857 and named after one of St. Louis city's founders.

