Daily lane closures this week across the McKinley Bridge

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of the McKinley Bridge will be closed daily this week.

Starting Monday, Sept. 25, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. so crews can improve the highway lighting. There are not expected to be any overnight or weekend lane restrictions and all lanes will be available during peak periods, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved