I-64 in Chesterfield reopen following multi-vehicle crash

Skyzoom4 was over a four-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 64 in Chesterfield Monday morning.

The four-vehicle crash occurred near the Clarkson-Olive exit just after 6 a.m., shutting the interstate down while emergency crews were on the scene.

Police told News 4 no one was injured in the crash.

All lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

