Oprah's first '60 Minutes' report focuses on whether the nation is divided

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Oprah Winfrey made her first appearance as a contributor on 60 Minutes for the broadcast’s 50th season premiere.

Oprah and her team spoke to a group of Michigan voters and discussed President Donald Trump's “many sides” comments following the violence in Charlottesville.

Out of the 14 people interviewed, half of them voted for President Trump and half voted along party lines.

