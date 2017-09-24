Steve Bannon speaks at local event, accepts award

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Steve Bannon, the head of Breitbart News and former White House chief strategist, spoke during an Eagle Forum event on Sunday.

Bannon told the crowd he left the White House to work for the president and against the Republican establishment.

Bannon also accepted the “Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Award.”

He had high praise for Mrs. Schlafly, who died last year.

“It is an honor of a woman who is one of the greatest personages, one of the greatest personalities of the 21st century,” Bannon said. “There is an unbroken chain, for her grit, determination and courage.”

Bannon spoke for less than four minutes at the event before leaving for Alabama to campaign for Judge Roy Moore’s senate race.

A small group of protesters gathered across the street from the Marriot Hotel where the event was held.

