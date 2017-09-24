Protesters gather in Belleville in response to Jason Stockley verdict

Protests over the not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley case extended to the Metro East. (KMOV)

Protests over the not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley case has extended to the Metro East.

Several dozen demonstrators gathered Sunday afternoon at the Public Square in Belleville.

Organizers said they wanted to show their support for the on-going protests in St. Louis.

“We are basically tied together as a community, what happens over there totally affects us and we’ve been kind of secluded,” said protester Jessica Motsinger.

Organizers said they started planning for the event after watching the protests unfold across the river.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.