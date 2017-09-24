Cardinals stumble again with 4-1 loss to Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Bostick (63) scores on a sacrifice fly to right field by Pirates' Elias Diaz ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo)

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals stumbled against the Pirates for the second straight day, allowing home runs to Starling Marte and rookie Jordan Luplow in a stinging 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

St. Louis began the day 1½ games behind Colorado for the NL's second wild card.

With the score 1-1, Pat Bostick singled against Seung Hwan Oh (1-6) leading off the fifth and Marte followed with his seventh home run. Luplow went deep an inning later off Brett Cecil.

Jameson Taillon (8-7) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. Five pitchers combined for hitless relief, with Felipe Rivero striking out two in a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

Matt Carpenter hit his 22nd home run for St. Louis.

