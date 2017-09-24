Police investigating homicide in Berkeley

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6000 block of Madison Avenue Sunday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., officials were called to the Madison Manor apartment complex for a person down. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 53-year-old man lying inside the common area of the apartment complex.

First responders believed the man died from a possible overdose but a short time later, they found at least one wound to his body.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

