7 charged following St. Louis Galleria protest

Police make multiple arrests after protesters march through the St. Louis Galleria on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

On Saturday, protesters gathered at the St. Louis Galleria and marched throughout the mall in response to the Jason Stockley verdict.

During the protest, police gave dispersal warnings to the crowd. Most of the protesters left peacefully, but 22 people were arrested.

On Sunday, officials said out of the 22 individuals who were arrested, seven were charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office:

1. Karla Frye-Weaver, 56, of St. Louis, Mo. was charged with assault in the third degree, rioting, and two counts of resisting or interfering with an arrest. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

2. Jeffrey Stack, 57, of Columbia, Mo. was charged with rioting and resisting or interfering with an arrest. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

3. Colin Ferguson, 25, of St. Louis, Mo. was charged with rioting and resisting or interfering with an arrest. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

4. Rodney Brown, 27, of St. Louis, Mo. was charged with rioting and two counts of resisting or interfering with an arrest. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

5. Demetria Ballard, 20, of Florissant, Mo. was charged with rioting and resisting or interfering with an arrest. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

6. Zachary Welsh, 24, of St. Louis, Mo. was charged with rioting and resisting or interfering with an arrest.

7. Aidan O’Brien, 22, of St. Louis, Mo. was charged with rioting and two counts of resisting or interfering with an arrest.

The remaining 15 people were not charged by St. Louis County officials and were released on Sunday. Officials said they will be referred to the Richmond Heights Municipal Court at a later time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.