Middle school student found with unloaded gun at football game in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police arrested a middle school student on Friday night after he was found with an unloaded handgun at a high school football game.

The student, who attends school in the Parkway School District, was at a Parkway Central High School football game when he was disarmed and arrested by police at the event.

District officials say that the student was immediately suspended from school, and may face additional disciplinary action according to district policy.

In a letter released to families, Parkway School District officials said that this was a serious violation and would be treated as such:

The safety of your students, during the school day and at school-sponsored, after-school activities, is of the utmost important to us. Our ability to respond to this situation quickly and definitively was dependent upon another student recognizing the seriousness of the situation and sharing their concerns with a staff member. Please take a moment and reiterate to your student the importance of communicating with an adult when they see something that is cause for concern. We also recognize that as other students learn of this situation, it may cause them to feel fearful or anxious about school. As you talk with your student, if you feel they need additional emotional support, please reach out to your student’s counselor, grade level administrator, or building principal. We are committed to partnering with you to ensure your student receives the support they need.

School officials also say that they will be reviewing all safety protocol for varsity football games. Parkway Central plays at home for the next two weeks.

