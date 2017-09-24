Police looking for suspect in Cahokia bank robbery

Police are searching for this man suspected of robbing a Regions Bank in Cahokia on September 23, 2017 (Credit: Cahokia Police Department)

Authorities are looking for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened in Cahokia on Saturday.

Cahokia police say the robbery happened at the Regions Bank on 900 Upper Cahokia Road. Just before noon, a man walked into the bank, approached a teller's window, gave the teller several envelopes and told the teller to fill them.

After the teller put an undisclosed amount of cash in the envelopes, the suspect told the teller not to say anything or look around, then calmly walked out of the bank.

The suspect is described as a black male his early 30's, standing about 6" tall with a dark mustache and goatee. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a brown baseball cap, a brown t-shirt with the Levi Jeans logo and dark pants. He was last seen walking south on Upper Cahokia Road before disappearing into a neighborhood just south of the bank.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or CrimeStoppers.

