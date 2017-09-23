Catholic mass held on Arch grounds, part of SLU bicentennial celebration

For the first time, a Catholic mass was celebrated on the Arch grounds. The mass is part of St. Louis University's Bicentennial Celebration. (KMOV)

History was made under the Arch on Saturday.

For the first time, a Catholic mass was celebrated on the Arch grounds. The mass is part of St. Louis University's Bicentennial Celebration.

Laura Schmidt, the parent of a SLU student, said she hopes Saturday's gathering can help bring some peace to St. Louis during a time of unrest.

"I think everything happens for a reason and there's always a sense of timing, blessed to be here when everyone can come together in a sense of unity," said Schmidt.

News 4 was told estimates of 5,000-6,000 people attended the mass.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.