Catholic mass held on Arch grounds, part of SLU bicentennial celebration

For the first time, a Catholic mass was celebrated on the Arch grounds. The mass is part of St. Louis University's Bicentennial Celebration.
History was made under the Arch on Saturday.

For the first time, a Catholic mass was celebrated on the Arch grounds. The mass is part of St. Louis University's Bicentennial Celebration.

Laura Schmidt, the parent of a SLU student, said she hopes Saturday's gathering can help bring some peace to St. Louis during a time of unrest. 

"I think everything happens for a reason and there's always a sense of timing, blessed to be here when everyone can come together in a sense of unity," said Schmidt. 

News 4 was told estimates of 5,000-6,000 people attended the mass.

