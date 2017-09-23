Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 50-year-old Eugene Melichar of Overland, Mo. (St. Louis County PD)

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 50-year-old Eugene Melichar of Overland, Mo.

Police said Melichar made suicidal statements to family members via text messages.

He hasn’t been seen since Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in Overland and was last heard from via text at 10 p.m.

Melichar was last seen leaving a residence at 229 Hernon Dr. in a gray 2016 Toyota 4-Runner bearing Mo. license plates, DLPHNS.

Melichar is described as being 5’11”, 250 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Melichar’s whereabouts should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

