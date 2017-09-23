Protesters gather at America's Center and St. Louis Galleria

Protesters gather outside of the St. Louis Galleria on Saturday, September 23, 2017 (Credit: Lauren Pozen/KMOV)

One week after the Jason Stockley verdict, more demonstrations are happening across the St. Louis area.

At noon, protesters began gathering at the America's Center on Washington Avenue, where protest leaders say clergy from various faiths and denominations will call on Joyce Meyers to speak out against police shootings of unarmed black people.

Meyers is currently in St. Louis for the Love Live Women's Conference at America's Center.

Additionally, protesters have begun to gather outside of the St. Louis Galleria for another demonstration. On Wednesday, protesters marched to the mall after gathering at Shaw Park in Clayton.

