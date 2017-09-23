Police make 22 arrests during protest at St. Louis Galleria

Police make multiple arrests after protesters march through the St. Louis Galleria on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

One week after the Jason Stockley verdict, demonstrations are continuing throughout the St. Louis area.

At noon on Saturday, protesters began gathering at the America's Center on Washington Avenue, where protest leaders said clergy from various faiths and denominations would call on Joyce Meyers to speak out against police shootings of unarmed black people.

Meyers was in St. Louis for the Love Live Women's Conference at America's Center.

Around the same time, protesters began gathering outside of the St. Louis Galleria for another demonstration. On Wednesday, protesters marched to the mall after gathering at Shaw Park in Clayton.

Shortly after gathering, protesters marched through the Galleria. The St. Louis County Police Department tweeted that dispersal orders were issued just after 1 p.m., and later added that some demonstrators refused to comply with the orders.

Anne Tallmage, who was visiting from Columbia, told News 4 that her son was arrested even though he wasn't part of the protest.

"They said to leave, so we start off walking off leaving, and they came up behind my son, handcuffed him and threw him to the ground," said Tallmage. "He didn't do anything.

"This is way wrong," said Tallmage. "I kind of understand what these people feel like now. I'm scared."

Police said while many people adhered to dispersal warnings and left peacefully, 22 people were arrested during the demonstrations.

Dispersal orders given loud and clear after destructive actions at the Galleria. Arrests appear to be imminent. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 23, 2017

What we know now: looks like charges will range from trespassing, rioting, assault on leo, and disorderly conduct. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 23, 2017

What we know now: One officer being transported to hospital for back injury. Two protestors with minor injuries. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 23, 2017

Approx. 150 people adhered to dispersal warnings and peacefully left prior to 22 arrests being made by @RHPoliceDeptMo & CountyPD. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 23, 2017

After arrests were made at the Galleria, protesters headed to the Justice Center in Clayton, Mo. and started marching in the streets. The protesters proceeded to march outside of a Target store in Brentwood. The protest remained peaceful with no injuries or arrests reported.

After leaving Brentwood, some protesters headed to the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton to stay the night awaiting the release of those arrested at the Galleria earlier in the day.

Police say the 22 people who were arrested during the Galleria protest will likely face charges on Sunday. The charges will range from rioting to assaulting a law enforcement officer.

