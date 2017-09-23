Shooting in South St. Louis leads to police chase

News 4 is working to get more information from police following an an overnight shooting in South St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Clifton Avenue and Loughborough, which is in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The call first came out as an officer in need of aid.

Information is limited at this time, but police say that while shots were indeed fired, no one was hurt. Neighbors say they heard a loud bang and saw two people drive off in a white BMW. Witnesses tell news 4 that a police chase then ensued on Interstate 55 and ended on Virginia and Bates.

"We thought maybe the kids were busting windows again, and I came out and found out it was a gunshot," said Richard Young. "Next thing I know, there was police everywhere and dogs."

Stay with News 4 for more information on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved