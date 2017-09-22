Local activist says recent unrest 'breaks my heart'

A man was killed and a teenager was injured in an early morning shooting in south St. Louis County.More >
Detectives from the Phelps County Sheriff's Department arrested 20-year-old Kaylee Bradshaw of Rolla for endangering the welfare of a child, involving drugs, on September 21.
It is now a week to the day that violent protests erupted in the Central West End.
Illinois Department of Transportation officials will offer child safety-seat checks at dozens of locations around the state on "National Seat Check Saturday."
