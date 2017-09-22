Local activist says recent unrest 'breaks my heart'

A local activist said she wants conversations on change to take a turn.

Wells-Goodfellow native Peggy Hubbard says it hurts her to see some protests take a violent turn after the not guilty verdict of Jason Stockley for fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

“This is a person that grew up and had dealings and run-ins with the law. In and out of prison and in out of trouble that led up to his death,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard has been outspoken on social media for years about the Black Lives Matter movement’s mission.

“I would join their cause in a heartbeat if they put just one word to it, “All Black Lives Matter,” Hubbard said. “I’m fighting for all black lives, not just the ones that were lost at the hand of the police, but the ones that were lost by other black people killing them.

Hubbard says she believes talking about issues affecting the area is important.

“This is my goal is to show people that you can have an opinion, you can make a difference, you can have dialogue, but you have to be respectful," Hubbard said.

Hubbard’s Facebook videos about recent protests have gone viral.

