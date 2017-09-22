Protesters march down Main Street in St. Charles

Protesters and officers face-to-face in St. Charles on Friday night. Credit: KMOV

Protesters gathered near Trailhead Brewing Company in St. Charles Friday night before they marched down Main Street.

Protesters started to assemble in Historic St. Charles around 8:15 p.m. A short time later, they started marching down historic Main Street.

Demonstrators also chanted “The whole damn system is guilty as hell” and “Whose streets? Our streets!”

Protest in St Charles https://t.co/59ErE2io8M — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) September 23, 2017

Protesters started the evening at Cabela's in Hazelwood near the St. Louis Outlet Mall. The store chose to close early ahead of any protests.

Friday marked the eighth straight day of protests in reaction to the not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

