Businesses, people get back to normal following violent protests

The branch of the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End was damaged during unrest after the Jason Stockley verdict. (credit: KMOV)

It is now a week to the day that violent protests erupted in the Central West End.

If it wasn't for some of the businesses still boarded up, people wouldn't know the Central West End was one of the spots were peaceful protests took an ugly turn.

"I think it feels exactly the same as it did before," said Grace Casa Grande.

The Delmar Loop was a target last week but now, it is business as usual.

"It feels normal, we were worried about the protests, but we figured this would be fine," said Rebbeca Burrows.

At Blueberry Hill, the manger said this community is unbreakable.

"I would encourage people to come and see all the new art work that went up, not that we wanted new artwork, but it is really pretty impressive," said owner Joe Edwards.

Forest Park was also under tight security last week with the balloon glow. There were concerns about protesters possibly shutting the event down. Fortunately, they didn't shut it down but it was still on everyone's mind.

Tonight people came to the Boathouse to take in some music and unwind.

In downtown St. Louis where protests all began, life is easing back to normal. Tourists who are in town for the Joyce Meyer convention said they couldn't be happier being here.

"We love it here, we have been coming here for years," said Alice Mobers.

