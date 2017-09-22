Police logging OT during protests

Police have been working long hours during protests.

Some officers have been working 12-hour shifts and working on off days. That bill will be footed by taxpayers.

One message of protesters has been "No Justice. No Profit." Many events have been canceled and after some protests turned violent, some small businesses were burdened with property damage.

While the long days have taken a toll on the police, the burden will not be financial.

News 4 asked an activist and state representative if police receiving overtime goes against the message of "No Justice, No Profits."

