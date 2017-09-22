Accident reconstruction investigating fatal North City wreck

Firefighters said at least 1 person died in this accident in north St. Louis. Credit: KMOV

Authorities say at least one person died in an accident in north St. Louis Friday evening.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Taylor. The view from Skyzoom 4 showed multiple cars were involved.

Three people were taken urgently to a hospital, firefighters said. Accident reconstruction has been called to the scene.

Other details were not immediately known.

