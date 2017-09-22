Ed Sheeran will return to St. Louis in 2018

Ed Sheeran arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo)

After last week's Ed Sheeran's concert at Scottrade Center was canceled in the wake of the Jason Stockley protests, the Grammy award-winning singer announced that he will return to St. Louis next year.

Sheeran will perform at Busch Stadium on September 6, 2018 as part of his 2018 North American Stadium Tour. The St. Louis Cardinals announced that tickets for the concert will go on sale on October 20.

Sheeran has sold over 26 million albums in his career, and his most recent album, 'Divide', sold over 4 million copies across the world within its first week.

