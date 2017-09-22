Enter now: Great Rivers Greenway Group holds design competition for Chouteau Greenway

The Chouteau Greenway will offer a unique way to get through the heart of St. Louis, and the Great Rivers Greenway Group wants your input.

An international competition winner will help create the design for a part of the path. To enter the competition, click here.

The first part of the Greenway is already being worked on, which will include a new MetroLink station at the Cortex. Overall, the Greenway will stretch from Washington University and Forest Park all the way to the Arch.

