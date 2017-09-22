Rolla mother charged after 9-month-old daughter tests positive for drugs

Detectives from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20-year-old Kaylee Bradshaw of Rolla for endangering the welfare of a child, involving drugs, on September 21.

Before her arrest, Bradshaw’s 9-month-old daughter was taken to an area hospital where she was treated with Narcan, an opiate antidote. The test results revealed the girl tested positive for oxycodone, methamphetamine, morphine and heroin.

Bradshaw’s 3-year-old son was removed from the home by Children’s Services and later tested positive for methamphetamine, morphine and heroin.

During the investigation, officials determined that Bradshaw didn’t maintain proper care for her children and acted in a manner that created ‘substantial risk’ to their lives.

Bradshaw has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.