Monsanto to donate $100,000 to Mexico earthquake relief

As the death toll from the massive 7.1 earthquake in Mexico rises to nearly 300 people, a St. Louis-based company is stepping up to help out.

Monsanto announced it will donate $100,000 to rescue and relief efforts in Mexico, where the company has five locations.

Half of that money will be used to buy tools and other equipment for emergency workers. The rest of the money will go directly toward the needs of victims impacted by the natural disaster.

