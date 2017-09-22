Cahokia students become sick on field trip, district officials say

An ambulance arrives to treat students from Cahokia students who got sick on a field trip Friday. Credit: KMOV

Several students from Cahokia High School became sick on a field trip to a conservation area, district officials said.

62 students were on a field trip to Fults Hill Nature Preserve in Monroe County when some of the students suffered heat exhaustion. The Illinois Department of Conservation said three students were treated, one student was examined at the scene and two were taken to a hospital.

District officials said several more students felt ill on the bus as they were on was coming back to Cahokia. The bus then pulled over at a school in Vallmeyer and paramedics were called to the scene.

