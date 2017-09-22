How protests have impacted businesses in the St. Louis area

Some business owners in St. Louis said they have lost thousands of dollars with customers staying away. (KMOV)

It’s been one week since the judge’s verdict in the Jason Stockley case.

Some business owners in St. Louis said they have lost thousands of dollars with customers staying away.

While several events have been canceled in the St. Louis area since the demonstrations began, there is one event that organizers said will still go on in the Central West End this weekend.

The Left Bank Books Foundation’s “Bookfest” is still going on as planned.

“Cancellation of this event, it’s never crossed our mind, never even came up,” said Cory Lovell, the event coordinator for Left Bank Book.

Although some city business owners said they’re seeing customers stay away because of safety concerns, Lovell said anyone who is apprehensive to come out shouldn’t feel that way.

“No, absolutely not, I mean the reality on the ground day in and day out in St. Louis is very different for a broad swath of people and I’m not going to pretend there isn’t hardship every day … but it’s also people getting up and going to work every day despite that," said Lovell.

Although protesters did not gather in The Grove, businesses there still felt the economic impact.

One business owner said he lost thousands of dollars last weekend due to customers staying away, but thinks this weekend will be better.

On the Delmar Loop in University City, frequent visitors of the Loop said things were slower than usual on Friday afternoon.

“It’s just kind of dead, I think businesses are being hit, not a lot of people enjoying it like there usually are,” said visitor Josie Profit.

Artwork is now covering the plywood used to cover broken windows on the Loop.

Joe Edwards, the longtime developer in the Loop, said he thinks it will be a week or two for things to get back to normal. But, he said the outpouring of support has been phenomenal and people are coming out specifically to show their support for businesses on the Loop.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.