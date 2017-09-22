Local high school students take field trip to City Hall to protest Stockley verdict

Young demonstrators filled the sidewalk in front of City Hall on Friday, around the same time city leaders were inside presenting a resolution in Anthony Lamar Smith's name to his mother.

Missouri State Representative Bruce Franks, Jr. stood with the students.

"She (Smith's mother) got her just due recognition because her son was killed unjustly and that's all that matters. I was out here with the youth, that's what you should be talking about, how the youth just organized and came down here and shut city hall down," Franks said.

The student demonstrators were high school students. 90 came from Grand Center Arts Academy, while 35 came from Confluence Preparatory Academy. School administrators allowed the trip.

"We arranged for a field trip based on student need and interest," said John Klein of Grand Center Arts Academy. "So we dismissed from classes for an hour here and did a march to City Hall."

Klein says the students were required to get signed permission slips and write an essay explaining why they wanted to participate in the demonstration. The schools are not part of the St. Louis Public School system, but charter schools are funded with tax dollars and overseen by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

A comment was sought from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, but the department has yet to respond.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson tells News 4 that City Hall did not close during that demonstration and was not shut down. Klein says his students aren't planning additional demonstrations during school hours, and that this was a one-time thing.

