Lincoln County church thief wanted

Police in Lincoln County are looking for a man accused of burglarizing a church.

Police said the Corinth Christian Church on Burr Oak Road in Foley was burglarized Wednesday morning.

Church surveillance video shows a man breaking into the church around 6 a.m. Wednesday, stealing several items. From the video, detectives have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Cody Tyler Cameron. Cameron has not yet been taken into custody.

Cameron drives a black 2002 Pontiac Sunfire with a partially white rear trunk. The vehicle has a Missouri license plate of KP9-D5A.

Cameron also has a neck tattoo with the name "Diana" on it. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cameron is encouraged to call 636-528-6100 or Detective Bell at 636-582-8546 extension 3247.

