Walgreens drug deal leads to five arrests

Police arrested five people following a drug deal in a Walgreens parking lot in Troy.

After receiving a tip about an upcoming drug deal, detectives with the Lincoln County Narcotics Enforcement Team followed 39-year-old Julie Seaton and her 24-year-old boyfriend Shawn McReynolds as they pulled into a Walgreens parking lot in Troy.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Seaton and McReynolds pulled alongside a Jeep and exchanged money for an item. The driver and passenger of the Jeep were identified as 31-year-old Lance Phipps and 32-year-old Stacey Eaton.

Detectives approached the Jeep, and Phipps and Eaton threw the Dilaudid pills they just bought into the backseat, where a 12-year-old autistic girl was sitting. All four adults were arrested and taken to Lincoln County Jail.

Seaton later told investigators she was selling prescription drugs to her boyfriend, McReynolds, for several months. It was also learned that McReynolds was selling his mother's prescription medications with his mother's directions. Detectives then arrested 48-year-old Marilyn McReynolds, who told investigators she used her son and his girlfriend to sell her pills.

Phipps, the driver of the Jeep, was also wanted by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for a burglary he committed in January 2016. He is charged with a felony Possession of a Control Substance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child and is being held under a $25,000 cash-only bond. He is also charged with felony Second Degree Burglary and two misdemeanor counts of theft (under $500) with a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Eaton is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child under a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Seaton and Shawn McReynolds are each charged with felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance under a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Marilyn McReynolds is charged with felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance under a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved