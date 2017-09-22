Collinsville man convicted of battering infant

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East man was convicted by a jury of battering a 14-month-old child.

Steven A. Williams, 30, was arrested in 2016 after the child was found unresponsive and not breathing in the 140 block of Idelrun in Collinsville. After being found, CPR was performed on the infant, who regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital. Police said the infant was in Williams’ care less than 30 minutes before the infant was reported unresponsive.

During the three-day trial, the prosecution presented evidence supporting the State’s claim the child was shaken and battered.

Williams was charged with five counts of aggravated battery to a child, which carries a maximum penalty of 6 to 30 years. Sentencing has been scheduled for a later date.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved