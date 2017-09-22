ACLU sues St. Louis for 'unconstitutional actions' during Stockley protests

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri has officially filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis for "unlawful and unconstitutional actions" against people in the days following the Jason Stockley verdict.

The ACLU says the lawsuit specifically focuses on police use of chemical weapons, interfering with video of police activity, and violating due process during Sunday's "kettling" incident that saw more than 100 arrests.

"While long shifts and being the subject of the protest is understandably challenging for police, that is no excuse for violating the Constitution," said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri.

According to the ACLU, both protesters and bystanders had chemical weapons used against them without proper protocol on the Friday and Saturday following the verdict. The ACLU also says that the people arrested during Sunday's "kettling" incident were unlawfully detained.

"To create long-term change, we must address the problems of policing and racial disparities collaboratively," said ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Jeffrey Mittman in a statement. "Law enforcement officers, community members, experts, advocates and elected officials must come together to create sustainable solutions. We must foster understanding and trust."

The full text of the lawsuit can be found here.

