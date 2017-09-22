City passes resolution in memory of Anthony Lamar Smith

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson hugs Annie Smith, mother of Anthony Lamar Smith, after a resolution was passed in Anthony's memory (Credit: KMOV)

One week after the verdict was announced in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson met with Smith's mother, Annie.

Smith's parents were invited to city hall by Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, who introduced a resolution honoring the memory of Anthony Lamar Smith.

"[Smith's] death has sparked a universal cry for justice and accountability," said Muhammad. "Therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Aldermen, that we pause to remember Anthony Lamar Smith."

Muhammed then handed the resolution to Smith's parents. The measure passed by voice acclamation.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed told Smith's parents that their son's death would spark change in the criminal justice system, both in St. Louis and in the United States as a whole.

