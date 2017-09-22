St. Joseph woman killed, grandson in custody

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - St. Joseph police are investigating the death of a 77-year-old woman as a homicide and her grandson is in custody.
The victim, Beverly Forrester, was found dead at a St. Joseph home late Thursday.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports police say the victim's 28-year-old grandson is in custody.
Information on how the woman died and other details of the case have not been released.
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com
