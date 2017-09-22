Construction suspended at Washington University campus due to po - KMOV.com

Construction suspended at Washington University campus due to police activity

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A construction site on the campus of Washington University suspended work Friday morning due to police activity.

The university released the following statement:

Work on the construction site at the east end of the Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis has been temporarily suspended pending investigation of an incident that occurred this early morning.

The Washington University Police Department is leading the investigation in partnership with St. Louis County.

No further details are available at this time.

News 4 is working to find out more details and will update this story when more is released. 

